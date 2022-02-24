MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An alarming lack of available refereeing crews could put Friday night football, and other high school sports in a bind. The Mid-Penn Conference announced last week that in order to accommodate the few existing refereeing crews, many games will be moved to Thursday nights or Saturday afternoons.

Mechanicsburg Area High School Athletic Director, Seth Pehanich says the writing has been on the wall when it comes to referees. “I became an Athletic Director in 2016 and this has always been an issue. The last 2-3 years have been something our conference and the PIAA has tried to combat in a number of ways, whether that’s recruiting, unique scheduling, and positive messaging to the community,” Pehanich said.

Without a doubt, change is on the horizon, and Pehanich believes it’s best to roll with the punches, even if there may be some risks involved. “We are going to try and embrace the change and make the best of it, but at the same time understand how special Friday nights are to our school and community,” Pehanich said. “Will there be teams that play the same night as Thursday? Yes, and it isn’t ideal, but it happens more than some may realize. It is a sacrifice we have to do to allow for the football teams to compete.”

The movement of games has impacts outside the lines, which could be good or bad depending on the school. “How this may impact revenue is one that we will have to watch. There are some schools that have played on Thursdays sparingly over the years, and they said it hasn’t impacted them significantly,” Pehanich said.

In Pehanich’s eyes, the move may be tough, but it is necessary in order to have a level playing field for all teams. “The reason the Mid-Penn is looking at this is so we can get out in front of it in a timely manner. It allows us to not have to cancel games last minute, which isn’t good for anyone, and it also allows our varsity games to be officiated by experienced crews. It isn’t good for the official, or the teams involved, if an official is doing game that they may not be qualified to do,” Pehanich said.

In order to get more available crews, Pehanich notes that a positive environment is a good start. “My first thought is how do we keep the ones we have. There is a clip of Frank Martin, the South Carolina Men’s Basketball Coach, where he discusses officials and coaches. His message is that they are people too, who are giving up their time and for not a lot of money, so these athletes can have a game to play. If we want to keep officials around, we need to give them the respect they deserve,” Pehanich said.

If you’ve ever had a fleeting thought about becoming a referee, now would be a critical time to take the first step towards becoming an official in any PIAA sport. “We try to make the experience as enjoyable as possible. Hosting events is the fun part of the job, and officials are a part of that. Creating a positive atmosphere for everyone involved goes a long way!” Pehanich said.

“Becoming a PIAA official is easy, fun, and a nice part-time job if you enjoy sports and being around student-athletes. Our student-athletes need you more than ever,” Pehanich said. To become a PIAA official, you must be at least 18 years old. To find out more, you can visit the link here.