LONG POND, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pocono 400 is returning to “The Tricky Triangle” on July 23 and the weekend will be filled with many events for spectators and campers to participate in.

In order to ensure fan safety, Pocono Raceway has provided a list of prohibited and permitted items.

The lists are as follows:

Permitted Items

Coolers no larger than 12″ x 12″ x12″ are allowed in most areas. However, they are NOT permitted in Skybox, Terrace Club, Victory Circle Club, and Pit Road.

Baby seats are allowed on Friday and Saturday in general admission sections They are prohibited on Sunday as all seating is reserved.

Strollers are permitted on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They are NOT permitted in Grandstand and officials suggest bringing a lock to secure them. Wagons are not permitted.

Flags that are not attached to flagpoles and pencil-sized stick flags.

Trained service animals that are leashed or harnessed.

Prohibited Items