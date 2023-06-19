LONG POND, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pocono 400 is returning to “The Tricky Triangle” on July 23 and the weekend will be filled with many events for spectators and campers to participate in.
In order to ensure fan safety, Pocono Raceway has provided a list of prohibited and permitted items.
The lists are as follows:
Permitted Items
- Coolers no larger than 12″ x 12″ x12″ are allowed in most areas. However, they are NOT permitted in Skybox, Terrace Club, Victory Circle Club, and Pit Road.
- Baby seats are allowed on Friday and Saturday in general admission sections They are prohibited on Sunday as all seating is reserved.
- Strollers are permitted on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They are NOT permitted in Grandstand and officials suggest bringing a lock to secure them. Wagons are not permitted.
- Flags that are not attached to flagpoles and pencil-sized stick flags.
- Trained service animals that are leashed or harnessed.
Prohibited Items
- Glass of any kind, kegs, and beer balls.
- Water balloon launchers and super soakers.
- Umbrellas, skateboards, rollerblades, beach balls and other inflatable items, folding chairs, metal stadium seats, bicycles, carts, and wagons.
- Pets with the exception of trained service animals that are leashed or harnessed.
- Items that obstruct views for other guests.
- Weapons of any type.
- Fireworks.
- Unauthorized golf carts, scooters, ATVs and any motorized two-wheel bikes.
- Spotlights, stage lights, live bands or live DJs.
- Public address systems, bullhorns, and other loud noise devices.
- Unauthorized distribution of any item, flyers, pamphlets, etc.
- Signage that is offensive, controversial, or for commercial exploitation. Displays of the confederate flag are prohibited
- Under-age (under 21) consumption or possession of alcoholic beverages.
- Illegal use, selling and/or possession of narcotics, dangerous drugs, prescription medications, and other illegal substances.
- The use of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) or Drones for any reason is prohibited without the written consent of the Federal Aviation Administration and Pocono Raceway.