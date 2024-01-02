(WHTM) – January is National Skating Month and ice skating is a great way to embrace the colder weather while staying physically active.

Central Pennsylvania has many places where novice ice skaters and veterans alike can visit to lace up their skates.

Where to Ice Skate in Central Pennsylvania:

Dauphin County

Twin Ponds Ice Arena – 3904 Corey Road, Harrisburg, Pa.

GIANT Center and Hershey Park Arena- 550 W Hersheypark Dr., Hershey, Pa.

The GIANT Center is only open for public skating on select dates.

Lancaster County

Lebanon County

Kick Lewis Arena – 101 Landings Drive, Annville, Pa.

York County