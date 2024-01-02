(WHTM) – January is National Skating Month and ice skating is a great way to embrace the colder weather while staying physically active.
Central Pennsylvania has many places where novice ice skaters and veterans alike can visit to lace up their skates.
Where to Ice Skate in Central Pennsylvania:
Dauphin County
- Twin Ponds Ice Arena – 3904 Corey Road, Harrisburg, Pa.
- GIANT Center and Hershey Park Arena- 550 W Hersheypark Dr., Hershey, Pa.
The GIANT Center is only open for public skating on select dates.
Lancaster County
- Lancaster Ice Rink – 371 Carerra Dr., Lancaster, Pa.
- Regency Ice Rink – 2155 Ambassador Dr., Lancaster, Pa.
Lebanon County
- Kick Lewis Arena – 101 Landings Drive, Annville, Pa.
York County
- York Ice Arena – 941 Vander Ave., York, Pa.
- Avalanche Xpress (outdoor ice skating) – 2700 Mount Rose Ave., York, Pa.