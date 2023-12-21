MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Whitetail Resort will open for the 2023-24 winter season on December 23.

Holiday hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and operations will close at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Anticipated opening day terrain includes Northern Lights, Velvet, Launching Pad (a walking park set up), SnowPark, Stalker, and Angel Drop top to bottom.

Trails will be serviced by Lift Off Quad, First Class Carpet, U-Me Double, EZ Rider Quad, and Whitetail Express.

Snowtubing will open at a later date.

Guests can visit opening day for the banner break on Whitetail Express at 9 a.m. on December 23 with music, hot chocolate, and more.

Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry, York County will have its opening day on Friday, December 22.

Liberty Resort has not yet announced an opening date.