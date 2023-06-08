MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are 49 total PIAA state baseball and softball games scheduled for Thursday afternoon and many are wondering if they’ll be postponed due to concerns over air quality.
The following games are scheduled to be played on Thursday, unless otherwise noted. For the most up-to-date information about our state playoff games, you can find the full softball schedule here and the full baseball schedule here.
Softball
North Penn vs. Hazleton – at Patriots Park (Allentown) 1pm
Chambersburg vs. Nazareth – at Twin Valley HS 2:30pm
Cumberland Valley vs. Haverford – at Twin Valley HS 12pm
Downingtown East vs. Hempfield – at Cumberland Valley HS 4pm
Oxford vs. Abington Heights – at Patriots Park (Allentown) 6pm
Upper Dublin vs. Northern York – at Exeter Township HS 12:30pm
W.C. Rustin vs. Armstrong – at Messiah University 4pm
Shaler Area vs. Trinity (D7) – at Gateway HS 4:30pm
Blue Mountain vs. Jersey Shore – at Bloomsburg University 4pm
Archbishop Ryan vs. Northwestern Lehigh – at Spring-Ford HS 4pm
Archbishop Wood vs. Montour – at Messiah University 1pm
Elizabeth Forward vs. Belle Vernon – at Hempfield Area HS (Greensburg) 4:30pm
North Penn-Liberty vs. Palisades – at Central Columbia HS 2pm
Mid Valley vs. Forest Hills – at Central Columbia HS 12pm
Avonworth vs. Juniata – at St. Francis University 4pm
Chestnut Ridge vs. Jamestown – at North Allegheny HS 4pm
South Williamsport vs. Bristol – at Patriots Park (Allentown) 3:30pm
Minersville Area vs. Bald Eagle Area – at Central Columbia HS 4pm
Neshannock vs. Sharpsville – at Westminster College 4:30pm
Everett vs. Cranberry – at Heindl Field (DuBois) 3pm
Tri Valley vs. Old Forge – at Bloomsburg University 2pm
Glendale vs. Carmichaels – at Somerset Area HS 4pm
Union vs. West Branch – at Heindl Field (DuBois) 1pm
Chartiers-Houston vs. Claysburg-Kimmel – at Hempfield Area HS (Greensburg) 2pm
Baseball
Central Bucks West vs. Father Judge – at Villanova Ballpark (Plymouth Meeting) 4pm
North Penn vs. Liberty – at Bears Stadium (Boyertown) 4pm
Cedar Cliff vs. North Allegheny – at Mt. Aloysius College 2pm
Spring-Ford vs. Mt. Lebanon – at Big Spring HS 2:30pm
Strath Haven vs. Selinsgrove – at Walter Stump Stadium (Pine Grove) 1pm
Pocono Mountain East vs. Greencastle-Antrim – at Wenger Field (Fredericksburg) 5pm
Monsignor Bonner vs. Bethel Park – at Big Spring HS 12pn
Shaler vs. Penn-Trafford – at Gateway HS 2pm
Archbishop Wood vs. Montoursville – at Wenger Field (Fredericksburg) 12pm
Dallas vs. Hanover – at Muhlenberg HS 6:30pm
Indiana vs. Bellefonte – at Mt. Aloysius College 4:30pm
Hopewell vs. Cathedral Prep – at Jack Critchfield Park (Slippery Rock University) 2:30pm
Camp Hill vs. Neumann-Goretti – at Muhlenberg HS 4pm
Hughesville vs. Saucon Valley – at Walter Stump Stadium (Pine Grove) 3:30pm
Riverside vs. Fairview – at Jack Critchfield Park (Slippery Rock University) 12pm
Punxsutawney vs. Philipsburg-Osceola – at Showers Field (DuBois) 5:30pm
Mount Union vs. Calvary Christian – at Wenger Field (Fredericksburg) 2:30pm
South Williamsport vs. Kutztown – at Walter Stump Stadium (Pine Grove) 6pm
Karns City vs. Bald Eagle Area – at Showers Field (DuBois) 3pm
Sharpsville vs. Burgettstown – at Westminster College 2:30pm
Dock Mennonite vs. Northeast Bradford – at Central Columbia HS 4pm
Greenwood vs. DuBois CC – at Vets Field (Altoona) 3pm
Saegertown vs. Clarion – at Westminster College 12pm
Southern Fulton vs. West Middlesex – at 1st Commonwealth Bank Field (Homer City) 4:30pm
Lacrosse
Conestoga at Wilson – at 7pm
The National Weather Service, along with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency issued a code red for air quality on Wednesday.
This postponement follows the guidance from Governor Josh Shapiro’s office encouraging all Pennsylvanians to “avoid strenuous outdoor activities [and to] keep outdoor activities short.”
According to Jeff Jumper with PEMA, smoke from Canadian wildfires arrived on Tuesday and will continue to spread over the region. This is the reason for the code red air quality alert.
The National Weather Service states that Code Red means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy, and members of the general public may experience mild health effects. The weather service also states that people with sensitive conditions may experience more serious health effects.
Air quality reports conducted by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are updated hourly at half-past the hour. They can be found here.
The PIAA State Softball and Baseball Championships will be held on Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16.