MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are 49 total PIAA state baseball and softball games scheduled for Thursday afternoon and many are wondering if they’ll be postponed due to concerns over air quality.

The following games are scheduled to be played on Thursday, unless otherwise noted. For the most up-to-date information about our state playoff games, you can find the full softball schedule here and the full baseball schedule here.

Softball

North Penn vs. Hazleton – at Patriots Park (Allentown) 1pm

Chambersburg vs. Nazareth – at Twin Valley HS 2:30pm

Cumberland Valley vs. Haverford – at Twin Valley HS 12pm

Downingtown East vs. Hempfield – at Cumberland Valley HS 4pm

Oxford vs. Abington Heights – at Patriots Park (Allentown) 6pm

Upper Dublin vs. Northern York – at Exeter Township HS 12:30pm

W.C. Rustin vs. Armstrong – at Messiah University 4pm

Shaler Area vs. Trinity (D7) – at Gateway HS 4:30pm

Blue Mountain vs. Jersey Shore – at Bloomsburg University 4pm

Archbishop Ryan vs. Northwestern Lehigh – at Spring-Ford HS 4pm

Archbishop Wood vs. Montour – at Messiah University 1pm

Elizabeth Forward vs. Belle Vernon – at Hempfield Area HS (Greensburg) 4:30pm

North Penn-Liberty vs. Palisades – at Central Columbia HS 2pm

Mid Valley vs. Forest Hills – at Central Columbia HS 12pm

Avonworth vs. Juniata – at St. Francis University 4pm

Chestnut Ridge vs. Jamestown – at North Allegheny HS 4pm

South Williamsport vs. Bristol – at Patriots Park (Allentown) 3:30pm

Minersville Area vs. Bald Eagle Area – at Central Columbia HS 4pm

Neshannock vs. Sharpsville – at Westminster College 4:30pm

Everett vs. Cranberry – at Heindl Field (DuBois) 3pm

Tri Valley vs. Old Forge – at Bloomsburg University 2pm

Glendale vs. Carmichaels – at Somerset Area HS 4pm

Union vs. West Branch – at Heindl Field (DuBois) 1pm

Chartiers-Houston vs. Claysburg-Kimmel – at Hempfield Area HS (Greensburg) 2pm

Baseball

Central Bucks West vs. Father Judge – at Villanova Ballpark (Plymouth Meeting) 4pm

North Penn vs. Liberty – at Bears Stadium (Boyertown) 4pm

Cedar Cliff vs. North Allegheny – at Mt. Aloysius College 2pm

Spring-Ford vs. Mt. Lebanon – at Big Spring HS 2:30pm

Strath Haven vs. Selinsgrove – at Walter Stump Stadium (Pine Grove) 1pm

Pocono Mountain East vs. Greencastle-Antrim – at Wenger Field (Fredericksburg) 5pm

Monsignor Bonner vs. Bethel Park – at Big Spring HS 12pn

Shaler vs. Penn-Trafford – at Gateway HS 2pm

Archbishop Wood vs. Montoursville – at Wenger Field (Fredericksburg) 12pm

Dallas vs. Hanover – at Muhlenberg HS 6:30pm

Indiana vs. Bellefonte – at Mt. Aloysius College 4:30pm

Hopewell vs. Cathedral Prep – at Jack Critchfield Park (Slippery Rock University) 2:30pm

Camp Hill vs. Neumann-Goretti – at Muhlenberg HS 4pm

Hughesville vs. Saucon Valley – at Walter Stump Stadium (Pine Grove) 3:30pm

Riverside vs. Fairview – at Jack Critchfield Park (Slippery Rock University) 12pm

Punxsutawney vs. Philipsburg-Osceola – at Showers Field (DuBois) 5:30pm

Mount Union vs. Calvary Christian – at Wenger Field (Fredericksburg) 2:30pm

South Williamsport vs. Kutztown – at Walter Stump Stadium (Pine Grove) 6pm

Karns City vs. Bald Eagle Area – at Showers Field (DuBois) 3pm

Sharpsville vs. Burgettstown – at Westminster College 2:30pm

Dock Mennonite vs. Northeast Bradford – at Central Columbia HS 4pm

Greenwood vs. DuBois CC – at Vets Field (Altoona) 3pm

Saegertown vs. Clarion – at Westminster College 12pm

Southern Fulton vs. West Middlesex – at 1st Commonwealth Bank Field (Homer City) 4:30pm

Lacrosse

Conestoga at Wilson – at 7pm

The National Weather Service, along with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency issued a code red for air quality on Wednesday.

This postponement follows the guidance from Governor Josh Shapiro’s office encouraging all Pennsylvanians to “avoid strenuous outdoor activities [and to] keep outdoor activities short.”

According to Jeff Jumper with PEMA, smoke from Canadian wildfires arrived on Tuesday and will continue to spread over the region. This is the reason for the code red air quality alert.

The National Weather Service states that Code Red means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy, and members of the general public may experience mild health effects. The weather service also states that people with sensitive conditions may experience more serious health effects.

Air quality reports conducted by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are updated hourly at half-past the hour. They can be found here.

The PIAA State Softball and Baseball Championships will be held on Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16.