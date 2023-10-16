MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Williams Grove Speedway has announced its honors for this year.

Freddie Rahmer of Salfordville, Pennsylvania earned the 2023 Williams Grove Sprint Track Title for the third time in his career. Rahmer took his other two crowns in 2017 and 2020.

Last season, Danny Dietrich was the title winner with Rahmer finishing runner up. The two were in a battle again this season, this time with Rahmer taking the title. Rahmer raced in all 20 features at Williams Grove this year with an average finish of 6.8.

Rahmer earned two wins at Williams Grove on May 19 and June 2, was runner up three times and had two sixth place finishes, two seventh, one eighth and two tenth.

The top five drivers in points standings at Williams Grove finished as follows:

Freddie Rahmer Danny Dietrich Devon Borden TJ Stutts Lance Dewease

Rookie of the Year went to Cameron Smith, who finished 10th in points.

Doug Hammaker was named the 2023 HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint car champion for this season. The Grantville, Pennsylvania native is now a two-time track champion after earning his first track crown in 2019.

Hammaker took a victory at Williams Grove on May 19 on the way to this honor. the No. 66H driver also earned a third, fourth, seventh, 10th and 12th place finish this season.

Hammaker’s average feature finish at Williams Grove was 4.7 across the nine events at the track this year.

Hammaker also earned the 358 sprints 2023 MacMor Construction Summer Series title, which was a contest amongst multiple tracks.

Other notable awards from Williams Grove include 2023 Rookie of the Year which went to Kyle Spence of Bridgerton, New Jersey who earned a win at the track on August 18.