MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Speedweek event scheduled for today has been canceled due to heavy overnight rain.

Last night’s downpour mixed with a rainy forecast for later today aided the decision.

Williams Grove Speedway’s next event will be on June 30 with the Pennsylvania Speedweek Mitch Smith Memorial at 7:30 p.m. which has a $20,000 payout.