MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Williams Grove Speedway’s Lawrence Chevrolet 410 Sprint Cars will race on Friday night in their last preparation for the World of Outlaws.

The Hoosier Diamond Series race will serve as Fan Appreciation Night, giving spectators free access to the front-stretch pit area before the races. Fans will also receive free Martins Potato Chips and candy when they enter the front pit area.

The winner of the race will take home $6,000. The PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars will also be competing. The action begins at 7:30 p.m..

The Champion Racing Oil World of Outlaws Summer Nationals will take place on July 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m..