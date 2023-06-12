MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Auto Club (USAC) AMSOIL Sprint Tour is bringing the show to Williams Grove Speedway on Friday at 7:30 p.m..

The competition is part of the Eastern Storm tour by the wingless daredevils.

The USAC Eastern Storm drivers will run 30 laps in search of a $6,000 prize and the Williams Grove 410s will go for 25 laps for $5,500.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Brady Bacon from Oklahoma is leading the charge in national USAC Sprint points behind two series wins this season. Bacon took the spot from Kyle Cummins who is a two-time 2023 winner. Jake Swanson from California won the most recent race on June 3 at Knoxville Raceway.

All three of the starts will drive with the Williams Grove Eastern Storm Friday.

Last year, Justin Grant took the USAC National to win at Williams Grove Speedway, leading every lap of the main event.

Local drivers to compete include Briggs Danner, Alex Bright, Steve Drevicki, Ed Aikin, Mark Smith and Carmen Perigo Jr.

The 2023 Williams Grove Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car track title competition is stuck in a deadlock between Freddie Rahmer and Danny Dietrich. Rahmer has two wins in his last four races at the track while Dietrich, who is the defending champ, is trying to find his first win of the year at the track.

The stars, along with local racers, will be out under the bright Friday night lights as the competition continues to heat up on the track.