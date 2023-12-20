MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Williams Grove Speedway will kick off its 2024 season, which features over 40 events, on Sunday, March 17.

In total, there will be 30 Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car races and 13 HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints events. March 17 will mark the season opener for the 410 springs and the wingless sportsman. The race will start at 2 p.m.

New events for the 2024 season include the Dirty Deeds 25’s for the 358 sprints which will be held on May 31 and Aug. 30. The race will consist of 25 laps and a $2,500 purse.

An additional Fan Appreciation Night has also been added to the schedule, with June 7 poised for the 410 sprint cars night and Aug. 2 slated for the 358 sprint cars race.

This year’s tribute races will honor car owner John Trone and the Eash family, specifically brothers Darren and Cris Eash, who both race, and their father David Eash, a car owner.

Classic, fan-favorite races will return in 2024 including the Topless 25 for late models on April 26, three World of Outlaws visits and two PA Speedweek races.

The PA Speedweeks races will be on June 28 with a $10,000 feature and on July 5 for the 35th annual Mitch Smith Memorial, which will pay $20,000.

The World of Outlaws events consist of the HVAC Distributers Morgan Cup on May 10 and 11, the Summer Nationals on July 26 and 27 and the 62nd National Open on Oct. 4 and 5. The National Open will again be awarding $75,000 to the winner.

The complete Williams Grove Speedway schedule can be found on their website.