MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – As part of Pennsylvania Speedweek, Williams Grove Speedway will host their 35th annual Mitch Smith Memorial on June 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Smith from Linglestown, Pennsylvania moved to the forefront of the sprint car worlds attention when he beat the best of the United States Auto Club three times. The USAC was the World of Outlaws of its time, a way to Indy.

On June 19 and Sept. 25 at Williams Grove Speedway in 1971 Smith utilized a temporary racing permit that was given to select local drivers and destroyed the USAC stars. Smith also bested the stars at Selinsgrove Speedway on July 17.

The USAC drivers got angry and protests abounded. However, Smith had beat them completely fairly.

Smith accumulated a total of 27 sprint car wins and nine super modified victories at Williams Grove in his 179 overall checkered flags throughout his four-decade long career.

“The Lingelstown Leadfoot” retired from racing in 1978 and died 10 years later in 1988 at 58 years old due to a heart attack. Smith was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Iowa after his death in 1995.

The race held annually in his honor features a $20,000 payout this year, which is $5,000 more than last year. It is the largest total speedweek purse in all 2023 series events.

Last year, Brent Marks from Myerstown, Pennsylvania won the event. Historically Lance Dewease is the winningest driver in the Smith Memorial, begin victorious in 19922, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2018 and 2021.