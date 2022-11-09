Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The District III runner ups got to host Central Bucks East in the opening round of the state playoffs and their sophomore striker stole the show.

Kayden Williams broke away midway through the first half and got her first attempt blocked by the keeper but Erika Murphy got it right back to her to finish the job and put C-D up 1-0.

She had an almost identical goal in the second half, as Williams broke away from the pack and fired away at the goal and was blocked, only to power home the rebound as it was deflected right back at her.

The Central Dauphin defense didn’t have too much trouble preserving that lead, as the Rams advanced to Saturday’s state quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over CB East.