Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Just as she has all postseason, Kayden Williams found the ball when the Rams needed it most.

The Sophomore delivered the game-winning goal for Central Dauphin with less than five minutes to go in their thrilling 2-1 4A state championship win over Penn Ridge High School.

Senior captain Nia Chinapoo put the Rams on the board early in the first half by converting a penalty kick, but Penn Ridge responded. Hailey Primwhere fired home a loose ball for the equalizer later in the first half, requiring Williams to play the hero once again.

“It felt really, really good,” Williams said. “Especially the celebration with my whole entire team when they came up and hugged me it felt amazing.”

“I looked at the clock and there were like four or five minutes left and I was like ‘Guys, we just won the state championship basically,'” Williams said.

“All I can say is, in Kay-Willy we trust,” Nia Chinapoo said. “That is our go-to girl. We love her so much, put so much faith in her, even as a sophomore, especially getting 100 points this year, it just shows how much of an amazing striker she is.”

“This is the moment I’m going to remember it for the rest of my life like, it is ending on a high to such a good high school career playing with all those amazing players,” Chinapoo said.

“To end with these girls, especially with so many freshmen on the field and they’re going to remember this moment,” Chinapoo said. “It’s just amazing.”