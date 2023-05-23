MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After surviving a marathon in the first round, Wilson somehow still had plenty of energy left over to upset second-seeded Cumberland Valley in the District III 6A baseball quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs, coming off a 5-4 win over Penn Manor in ten innings, carried a 2-0 lead into the fifth against the Eagles before rattling off eight runs in the top of the inning. Wilson followed that with a one-two-three inning in the bottom of the fifth to stun Cumberland Valley in the district playoffs with a 10-0 win.

The Bulldogs aren’t the only ones to pull off an upset in the early going of the district playoffs. The 6A baseball semifinal matchups on Thursday are No. 9 Red Land at No. 5 Cedar Cliff at 4:30 and No. 11 Manheim Township at No. 7 Wilson at 4:30.