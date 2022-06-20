NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — As the country observes Men’s Health Month in June, statistics on veterans and military service members mental health and suicide are concerning.

That’s where the game of baseball and Wounded Warriors Umpire Academy can make a difference.

“When you leave the military you kind of feel like a piece of me left,” said Clayton McDaniel. “Am I going to be able to find a purpose again, somewhere where I fit in?”

Clayton is one of hundreds of participants in the Wounded Warrior Umpire Academy, an annual program that helps reintegrate veterans into their communities.

“We teach umpiring here, but we build confidence and we give them a new lease on life,” said co-founder and president Major Greg Wilson.

Since 2014, this annual academy invites veterans to learn how to umpire baseball. It happens in cities across the country, but in 2022, the academy came to Newville.

“Baseball is just my excuse,” Wilson said. “It’s my excuse to get veterans together and be able to have that peer-on-peer counseling.”

Wilson says the job of an umpire and of the military are similar, and therefore is a perfect transition for veterans. Both occupations wear a uniform. It’s a job that puts you in charge and enforcing regulations.

Still the group talks a lot about what happens where these veterans are out of a uniform. Wilson compares the difficulties veterans face to wearing a mask in every day life, much like an umpire.

“These masks represent what we want the outside world to perceive us as,” Wilson said. “I need to be this macho man. I’m a Marine. I’m tough. You can throw anything at me, but inside I’m screaming. I wake up in tears at night and I want someone to get it. I don’t want to feel alone.”

More than the baseball, it’s the camaraderie this 10-day program provides that means the most.

“I feel like I can talk to you,” McDaniel said of his fellow participants in the program. “I can maybe share something with you. I can be vulnerable, and when I’m vulnerable I’m not going to be looked at like ‘oh wow what was that?’ We can all have a good conversation.”

That’s the peer counseling that is almost more valuable than the skills on the baseball diamond.

“We all get it,” Wilson said of their shared military service. “We all understand. We all have stories that are very similar and we can relate to each other on a level that nobody else can.”

This camp is something to look forward to every year for participants. Wounded Warriors Umpire Academy has a different group of students every year, but the organization has ongoing counseling, group outings and reunions through the year. Without this outlet, Wilson says there would be dark consequences.

“That’s when you can find yourself in a bottomless pit,” McDaniel said. “For me I think having something to look forward to can give you the purpose to live another day.”

“I just heard it yesterday from two different individuals in separate instances in tears telling me that ‘you don’t have any idea what you’ve done for me, you totally saved my life,'” Wilson said “I just heard it yesterday. It’s an amazing program.”

For more information on the Wounded Warrior Umpire Academy, you can go to the organization’s website by clicking here.