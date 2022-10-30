Wyomissing, P.A. (WHTM) — Lampeter-Strasburg visited Wyomissing Saturday afternoon with the Lancaster Lebanon League section four title on the line.

The 9-0 Spartans were ultimately too much for the 8-1 Pioneers in Wyomissing Saturday. The Spartans took a 14-0 halftime lead thanks in part to a Ryker Jones touchdown run before the half.

The Spartans manufactured one more touchdown drive in the third quarter, finished off by a Matthew Kramer touchdown run, on their way to a 21-0 win over Lampeter-Strasburg to capture the section four crown.