Wyomissing, P.A. (WHTM) — West Perry was eyeing their first football district title in school history rolling into Saturday at 11-1 against undefeated Wyomissing for the 3A District III title.

The Mustangs opening drive went as well as they could have hoped, with Marcus Quaker finding Ian Goodling for a 46 yard touchdown to open the scoring. The Spartans dominated from there.

Wyomissing scored 63 straight points following that opening salvo from West Perry and didn’t look back in a 63-7 win as the 3A power Spartans were crowned district champions.