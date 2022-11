Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Trinity entered Saturday’s 2A District III girls soccer championship as the top seed and de facto best team, but two seed Wyomissing had something to say about that.

The Spartans found the back of the net twice, with Annie McCaffrey scoring in the first half and Dulce Lytle in the second to give Wyomissing a 2-0 district championship win over Trinity.