YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The stage is set for the top two teams in York-Adams Division One to meet for the league championship as Central York and Dallastown will battle for the YAIAA crown.

Central York defeated Delone Catholic 38-29 in the semifinals on Wednesday night at York County School of Technology. Bella Chiemienti and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls led the way for the Panthers with ten points each.

Meanwhile, Dallastown took down Red Lion 43-38. The Wildcats were led by Praise Matthews who had 15 points. Kiara McNealy added ten in the win. Kamauri Gordon-Bey finished with 12 points for Red Lion.

Central York and Dallastown will now meet in the YAIAA championship game on Friday at 7:00pm at York County School of Technology.