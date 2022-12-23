York, Pa. (WHTM) — Below is a complete list of York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association’s boys and girls basketball season schedules, in alphabetical order.

Bermudian Springs

Biglerville

Central York

Dallastown

Delone Catholic

Dover

Eastern York

Fairfield

Hanover

Kennard-Dale

Littlestown

New Oxford

Northeastern

Red Lion

South Western

Spring Grove

Susquehannock

West York

York High

York Catholic

York Suburban