Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The York Catholic Fighting Irish volleyball team dominated their way through the district playoffs and state playoffs, rarely losing a set, but finally met their match on Saturday in the 2A state title game.

Going up against Freeport High School, York Catholic hung in there, but couldn’t capture a set as the Yellowjackets beat the Fighting Irish in straight sets, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 to take home the 2A girls volleyball state championship at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday afternoon.