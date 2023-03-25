YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The most important takeway you can have in sports is making an impact.

The York College men’s hockey team is proud to be doing exactly that with the York Polar Bears. The Spartans partnered with the American Special Needs Hockey Association team to raise money for the Polar Bears in their second annual “Good People Doing Good Things” game.

York college already promotes a Polar Bear as an honorary captain for each game, but getting the two teams out on the ice together for this event makes it that much more special.

“This is better than any win we can get on the ice,” head coach Rick Guinan said. “We’re getting a win in life today and that’s what’s important.”

“I want our players to learn from these experiences, and understand how lucky they are and how important it is to give back,” Guinan said.

“I have a kid named Jacob on my team that I love,” senior defenseman Josh Barton said. “He’s always my buddy so I hope he can get one, maybe a long shot, he likes going out there with his walker so I think he’ll get one, he’s got this.”

“Getting out there and putting a smile on everybody’s face, it’s not just them, it’s everybody and especially the community coming together like they did and how much we got to raise and making sure everybody has a smile today,” senior forward Cameron Demanicor said.

York College and the York Polar Bears raised $10,000 together in the first annual event and are hoping for even higher total this year.