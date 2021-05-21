York College Men’s Lacrosse looks to make program history by advancing to NCAA DIII Quarterfinals

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York College Men’s Lacrosse (15-1) is no stranger to the NCAA Division III Quarterfinals, making it to this spot for the third straight year. This year, however, the Spartans look to make program history by advancing.

The program has never made the NCAA D3 Semifinals, but the path in 2021 won’t be easy.

The Spartans will face top-ranked Tufts on Saturday afternoon in Rochester, NY. York is currently ranked sixth in the country.

“It’s going to take a real team effort,” said York Senior Tyler Nation. “Everyone [has to] rely in on one another and just lots of focus.”

In his 10 seasons at the helm, Head Coach Brandon Childs has led York College to the quarterfinals four times.

“I don’t know that [advancing to the semifinals] comes down to a great game plan or a great play that one player makes,” Childs said. “It’s probably just a lot of little moments that were either connected on or that we missed on. We just have to turn a lot of the little moments that probably go unseen and really win those individual moments.”

York has outscored opponents 34-15 in their first two round games. First the Spartans knocked off Lasell 21-6 in the first round, followed by a 13-9 victory over Franklin & Marshall to make it to the quarterfinals.

York’s led by Will Harnick, who has scored 7 goals in those two games. Overall, 13 different Spartans have found the back of the net in the NCAA Tournament.

Senior Brendan O’Sullivan set a single-season record with 59 goals this season. He has 5 goals and two assists during the tournament.

The Spartans also won the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Championship this season.

York’s quarterfinal matchup against Tufts is Saturday at 4 p.m.