YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York had an explosive offense this past season in large part to two players: quarterback Sam Stoner and running back Jahiem White. And on Wednesday afternoon, the Bearcat duo decided to bring their dangerous combo to West Virginia as both signed to play for the Mountaineers.

“It’s definitely exciting, I mean just to have that familiar face that I’ll be around, if I need help, needs me to talk, and knowing that he’ll be there, it’s special,” Stoner said. “I think us, me and him individually did some great things in the past four years. And it was fun to share the backfield with him the past four years.

And their reasoning behind why West Virginia hit them both on their official visits.

“The coaching staff, the players, the environment, the way it felt when I was there. I don’t know it was just like the breeze there. It just made me want to be there for the next four years of college,” said White.

For Stoner, the home atmosphere against Oklahoma was the sealing deal seeing a packed house for a giant Big-12 matchup. For White, he fell in love with WVU the moment he went for an offseason camp.

Stoner will play quarterback for West Virginia while White will line up as running back and he also hopes to get some reps at slot receiver.