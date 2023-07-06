YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution are one win away from clinching a North Division First Half Championship and the first half playoffs, but they also need the Lancaster Barnstormers to win.

York and the Long Island Ducks are neck and neck in the battle for the top spot in the North Division of the Atlantic League as the end of the first half of the season nears. The Revolution has a 36-25 record for the current top spot and the Ducks have a 35-26 record for a very close second.

If the Revolution are able to top the Charleston Dirty Birds tonight in their finals game of the series and the Ducks lose, York will claim the title and a playoff appearance. The Ducks are facing the Revolution’s neighbors, the Lancaster Barnstormers tonight for the final game of their series too.

York won both of their games against Charleston this week and will be looking to sweep them. Tuesday’s game was a blowout for York with a 14-4 finish, and the Revolution grabbed both games in yesterday’s doubleheader. Charleston did keep it close in one of yesterday’s games, forcing the Revolution to 10 innings before their 8-7 win.

Although the odds might look good for York to sweep, the Barnstormers might be swept, ruining the opportunity for the Revolution to clinch. Lancaster is next to last in the North Division and they have lost both of their games in the Long Island series in dramatic fashion, falling 14-3 Tuesday and 12-4 yesterday.