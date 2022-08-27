CHAMBERSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — York High football had no quit in them on Saturday afternoon at the Chambersburg Peach Bowl. Trailing Woodland Hills 28-8 in the second half, the Bearcats came alive.

They scored 16 unanswered points to chop the lead to 28-24 in the fourth quarter. Driving down the field, York High found themselves two-yards away from the go-ahead score on third down with 29.9 seconds remaining and zero timeouts. But after two quick running plays, the Wolverines stopped the Bearcats twice in a row on the goal line to win 28-24.