HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday featured a fun Mid Penn and York Adams crossover when York High visited Milton Hershey, but it was the Bearcats having all the fun in a runaway win.

The Bearcats got started early, running out to a 21 point halftime lead and not really having to sweat a Spartans comeback in a dominant 74-43 win. Omarion Newson led the way for York High with 16 points, while Daveyon Lydner added 14.