YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Just as OTAs are around the corner in the NFL, high school football players have been going through their own workouts in the hopes of catching a coach’s eye.

Wednesday at York Suburban was the Mega Practice, featuring nearly 300 athletes both locally and from neighboring states. Players went through drills as about 110 college coaches watched on and the event’s organizer, York High head coach Russell Stoner, talked about the importance of instant feedback from the next level.

“Well I think it’s fantastic and it’s been a great turnout,” Stoner said. “We’re doing things a little bit different so I’m excited to see the response from this with the college coaches and the players.

“The college coaches are literally just pulling them out of drills and talking to them,” Stoner said. “Instead of staying back and waiting they’re talking to them instantly. So they’re getting instant feedback when they’re doing something well so I’m excited as heck for them.”