(WHTM) — Bruce Arians is stepping down as Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach, in favor of a front-office job with the team. The York native won Super Bowl LV with the Bucs just 14 months ago.

Tampa Bay named defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as head coach, as requested by Arians. The pair crossed over when Bowles played cornerback as a four-year starter at Temple where BA was the head coach.

“I am appreciative of the Glazer family and Jason Licht for having faith in me to take on this role, and to Coach Arians for his support and guidance over the past four decades,” Bowles said in a statement released by the Bucs.

Bowles would be an assistant coach under Arians at the Arizona Cardinals and then again with the Bucs. Bowles was last a head coach for the New York Jets where he had a 24-40 record from 2015-18.

Bowles becomes the sixth minority head coach in the league, joining Mike Tomlin (Steelers), Ron Rivera (Commanders), Robert Saleh (Jets), Mike McDaniel (Dolphins) and Lovie Smith (Texans).

Arians new job will be in the front office as a senior consultant for football and will allow him to make more personnel decisions.

According to the team’s release, Arians informed his coaching staff and players of the change on Wednesday.

“I have accomplished more than I ever dreamed I could during this incredible coaching journey,” Arians said in a statement. “Winning Super Bowl LV at our home stadium, with my mom and family in attendance, was really the last item I wanted to check off my career bucket list. For me, this is about more than just trying to add more wins to my coaching record.

“This team is in a much better place than it was three years ago due to Jason’s great work and the Glazer family’s commitment to winning. Before you start thinking this is about my health, don’t. This is the best I have felt in many years and I’m looking forward to helping this team continue winning through my new role.”

Arians took over as Bucs head coach in January 2019. In his three seasons, Arians had a 31-18-0 and won the Super Bowl LV.