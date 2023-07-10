YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Loretta Claiborne’s mother, Rita Claiborne, was told her daughter would not survive long because of her disabilities. The York, Pa. native didn’t just survive – she has lived.

“We might have different abilities, but we’re all unique and we all count, and we all belong,” said Claiborne.

Claiborne was the first Special Olympics athlete to run the Boston Marathon; in total she has run 26 marathons, including finishing in the top 25 females in the 1988 Pittsburgh Marathon.

She has seven gold medals from the Special Olympics World Games in three different sports (track and field, bowling, tennis), three silver medals in two sports (figure skating and track and field) and two bronze medals (track and field and tennis). Claiborne also holds a fourth-degree black belt in Karate.

This is just the tip of the iceberg of Claiborne’s accomplishments.

Her multi-sport athletic achievements speak for themselves, but considering Claiborne was born partially blind, intellectually challenged, and couldn’t walk or speak until she was four years old they are even more impressive.

“It’s awesome because I don’t look at every time I win a medal, but every time I have an opportunity to go on that tennis court, the opportunity to learn how to swim, the opportunity to go to a camp, the opportunity to be with people like me and with people who aren’t like me to share and learn and love,” Claiborne said.

At the age of 70, Claiborne still trains and competes in a total of ten different sports for the Special Olympics, most recently winning a gold medal for tennis in Berlin, and there’s no sign of stopping for her.

“It’s the sports that drives me,” Claiborne said. “The Special Olympics – it’s friends. For people with intellectual disability, one of the biggest challenges for them is to have friends who they see every day. I found out when I got into Special Olympics, I had true friends.”

Claiborne grew up in a time where people with intellectual disabilities, or different abilities as Claiborne likes to say, were outcasts. Claiborne was given lots of medication and people recommended Claiborne’s mother put her in an institution, which her mother refused. Society believed people with different abilities were unable to live “normally.” Claiborne is just one example of how incorrect they were.

“I used to be a very, very angry kid,” Claiborne said. “I took so many medications. That’s how they controlled me back in the 60s. That’s how you controlled people like me, you gave them a lot of medication. Now my pill is, I go out there and run.”

The York High grad recently spoke at her old stomping grounds on July 7 as part of “Loretta Claiborne Day,” which was hosted by the community to welcome Claiborne back from her most recent adventures. Claiborne had many great experiences that day from being surprised with a family reunion with her sisters, nieces and nephews to seeing old friends who she thought couldn’t attend.

However, for Claiborne, being able to step on the track at York High, where she was originally denied the chance to race, knowing no child in York will have to face that again was one of the best moments.

“When I went to school, we weren’t included,” Claiborne said. “One of the big surprises was to be able to go down the track where I was told I couldn’t be a part of it. To see the students of the day, having that as a reality.”

Claiborne is thrilled to see unified sports, sports programs that allow those with and without an intellectual disability to play together, becoming the norm. Claiborne has been championing the acceptance of all people, regardless of ability level, since the early 80s when Janet McFarland, the social worker who introduced Claiborne to the Special Olympics, told her she had a voice.

Claiborne started sharing her story and participating in public speaking engagements by going to elementary schools and talking to classes. Back then, Claiborne says the term retardation was used and it was not a bad word. She noted that it became a negative term once people started “slicing”.

So, the way Claiborne educated children about people with different abilities was with a loaf of bread.

Claiborne asked the students if they had bread at home, which everyone did, and she would show them a cut out of the instructions on the back, which said: “To retard spoilage.” Claiborne explained to the students that it meant there were ingredients in the bread to slow the spoilage. With that, Claiborne described how people with mental disabilities still can learn, but that it takes them longer to do so.

“It’s not that they can’t learn,” Claiborne said. “It just takes them longer to learn. It’s just that they’re a little slower and that is ok.”

It is extremely important to Claiborne that students with different abilities have a better experience in school than she did.

“When they leave school, their memories of their young years in school is much better than what my memories would have been,” Claiborne said. “A kid who got teased and pushed away.”

Claiborne found her outlet through sports, especially running. Claiborne looked up to her big brother who was a runner and now she uses the sport as a way to deal with issues.

“Nobody’s going to bother me, that’s my time; I can think it over,” Claiborne said. “Running is more than just going out and trying to win an award. Now I can use that running as a vehicle to think instead of using my fists like I used to.”

Claiborne says being a part of the Special Olympics is her biggest achievement. Sports has changed Claiborne’s life and she has been incredibly successful as an athlete both on and off the court and field. Claiborne serves on the Board of Directors for Special Olympics Inc. and on the executive and internal advisory committees. She is also the first Special Olympics athlete to have been invited to serve as the Chief Inspiration Officer for Special Olympics Inc.

Claiborne is constantly promoting involvement in Special Olympics, especially since the pandemic has caused them to lose not only athletes, but coaches and volunteers. Claiborne notes that the skills people learn from being a part of the Special Olympics carry over into every aspect of life, such as excelling in careers.

“You have that ability, the drive . . . and it all started on that playing field,” Claiborne said. “I know it has worked for me and I see it every day working for countless others.”

The York native hasn’t let anything hinder her from accomplishing what she puts her mind to. Claiborne has shown that it doesn’t matter where you are from, what your background looks like, what physical or mental obstacles you may face – anything is possible and there is a way to find peace with yourself and use your life to enhance the future of others.

Claiborne embodies the power of sports.