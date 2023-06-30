YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County native Loretta Claiborne added to her gold medal collection at the Berlin 2023 Special Olympics last weekend, earning a gold medal in her singles tennis match.

Claiborne is a multi-talented athlete; she previously won gold medals in track and field, figure skating and bowling. In total she has seven gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze medal.

To celebrate Claiborne’s achievement and welcome her back home the community is hosting a “Loretta Claiborne Day” on July 7. The event kicks off with a Parade of Athletes at 6 p.m. on the 200 block of South Beaver St. with presentations at William Penn High School to follow.

A Community Photo/Meet and Greet will take place at 6:35 p.m. in Penn Park.

Claiborne was born partially blind and was unable to walk until she was four years old. Now, Claiborne has ran twenty-six marathons and has placed among the top 100 women in the Boston Marathon.

The athlete holds the women’s record in her age group for the 5000 meters at 17 minutes. Claiborne was awarded the 1996 ESPY Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. Walt Disney produced a movie about her titled “The Loretta Claiborne Story” and there is a biography about her called “In Her Stride.”

Claiborne still competes today at 70 years old. She has competed in 300+ local and state Special Olympics events in Pennsylvania and this past Olympics was her seventh time competing at the highest international level.