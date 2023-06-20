York, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s a tight race for first in the north division of the Atlantic League as the end of the first half of the season nears, but the York Revolution currently holds the top spot.

York is boasting a 27-18 record, but the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are only 1.5 games away from tying the Revolution. However, York has the chance to solidify its lead, facing the bottom team of the South Division, the Charleston Dirty Birds, in a series starting today.

The Dirty Birds are 15-29 and 16.5 games behind first place in the South Division standings. York faces Charleston for a short away series starting tonight at 6:35 p.m., playing them for three games.