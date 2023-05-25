YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution (12-12) took the series against Southern Maryland (14-10) with a 7-5 win on Thursday at WellSpan Park.

The Blue Crabs opened scoring in the top of the second with a home run from K.C. Hobbs, but Jacob Rhinesmith singled to score Trey Martin and tie up the game at one apiece.

York continued to trail until Troy Stokes Jr. singled in the bottom of the right, allowing Nellie Rodriguez to score and for Jacob Rhinesmith to slide into home base, putting the Revolution up 6-5. It was a huge eighth inning for York, who totaled four runs on their way to victory.

Nellie Rodriguez, Troy Stokes Jr., Alejandro Rivero, Jacob Rhinesmith and Drew Mendoza all doubled in the effort.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tom Sutera held the mound for five innings allowing seven hits for four runs and striking out three. Pitcher Victor Capellan was credited with the win, pitching one inning, allowing just three hits and striking out one.

This is Capellan’s first win this season with the Revolution. Last season Capellan ended with a 7-3 record with York.

Stokes Jr. led the team with three RBIs and Rhinesmith followed with two.

York will look to continue its two-game win streak when they head to Charleston, South Carolina to take on the Dirty Birds from May 26 through May 29. After facing the Long Island Ducks for a three-game series, the revolution will return to Pennsylvania. Their first game back in WellSpan Park will be on June 2 against the Frederick Baseball Club.

York currently sits at third in the North Division of the Atlantic League and they enter tomorrow’s game on a two-game win streak after taking the series against Southern Maryland.