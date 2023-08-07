YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution fell 2-1 in their series against the Spire City Ghost hounds from Aug. 4-6, but exploded in their final game of the series to stave off the sweep.

The Revolution dropped their first two games 4-5 and 7-9 on Friday and Saturday, respectively to give the series to Spire City. However, they rallied back on Sunday’s game to win 16-5.

Richard Urena hit a grand slam in the comeback victory in the fourth inning, contributing to the big, nine-run inning. Drew Mendoza and Jhon Nuñez both homered as well in the win.

Urena and Nuñez led with four RBI a piece followed by Mendoza with three and Trent Giambrone with two.

Former Nationals prospect pitcher Nick Raquet got the win, moving the Pennsylvania native to an 11-6 record.

The York Revolution moved to 16-9 after this weekend series and are still holding strong in second place in the North Division of the Atlantic League for the second half of the season. They are just one win behind the leaders, the Southern Maryland blue Crabs, who hold a 17-9 record.

The Revolution will be taking on their neighbors the Lancaster Barnstormers next for a three-game home series from Aug. 8-10. The Barnstormers are third in the North Division with a 15-11 record and just dropped a series against Staten Island 2-1.