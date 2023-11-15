YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution announced they will be installing a new, larger digital display in WellSpan Park in 2024.

The board will be more than double the size of the current videoboard at over 1,700 square feet. The quality of resolution and brightness will also be doubled.

“This is a phenomenal improvement for our fans and sponsors,” said Revolutions President Eric Menzer. “We always push to provide a ‘best in class’ facility and experience for our fans. Replacing the 17-year-old original ballpark videoboard was very high on our priority list – we are thrilled to get it done.”

The two digital boards on the stadium fascia will also be replaced along with all of York’s video cameras and its online broadcasting system. The Revolution are upgrading to HD 4K cameras and streaming services.

“Many of our fans know the challenges we faced with reliability in 2023,” said Revolution’s General Manager John Gibson. “In addition to providing a bigger and brighter image, this new equipment should resolve all of those issues and make sure our fans and sponsors have a first-class experience, 100 percent of the time.”

This will be the most extensive renovation done to WellSpan Park since its opening in 2007. Formetco Sports, which is based in Duluth, Georgia, has been contracted to complete the major project.

“We’re really excited to be part of this project,” said Matt Leech, Vice President of Strategic Partnership for Formetco Sports. “From the moment we stepped in WellSpan Park we knew we wanted to be part of revolutionizing the Revs game experience. I think fans are going to be blown away when they see what we are going to accomplish working with the Revolution team.”