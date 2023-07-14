YORK, Pa. (WHMT) – The York Revolution squeezed out the 2-1 series win over the Spire City Ghost Hounds with a tie-breaking win on Thursday.

The meeting started strong for York on Tuesday, who took a 5-3 victory. York scored three runs in the first inning, but Spire City answered in the fourth with three of their own to tie it up.

In the bottom of the eighth, Richard Urena doubled on a line drive to score Drew Mendoza and give York a one-run lead. A wild pitch by Spire City’s Donald Goodson allowed Trey Martin to score, furthering York’s lead.

The Revolution were able to hold Spire City off in the ninth inning to take the win. J.P. Woodard earned his first win with York in the game.

Wednesday brought lots of action, with a final score of 18-12 in favor of Spire City. Jhon Nuñez, Richard Urena and Nellie Rodríguez all homered for York in the loss.

The teams were tied heading into the eighth inning 10-10, but the Ghost Hounds put up seven runs in the eighth that the Revolution couldn’t recover from.

Yesterday, Nick Raquet took his eighth win for York, leading them to an 11-7 comeback win to take the series. A five-run opening inning gave York an edge that they never relented.

Ryan January and Trent Giambrone both hit home runs in the win; Giambrone’s homer was his 14th of the season.

The York Revolution will host their neighbors, the Lancaster Barnstormers, for a three-game series starting July 21. The Barnstormers have struggled some this season while the Revolution have flourished, finishing in a tie for the top spot in the North Division for the first half. however, the Barnstormers just completed a sweep of the Long Island Ducks yesterday.