YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution are leading the North Division of the Atlantic League with a 21-13 record following their sweep of the Frederick Baseball Club.

The Revolution opened up the series with a dominating 10-4 win over Frederick on Friday. Trent Giambrone was huge for the Revolution, hitting a home run with two RBI. Carlos Espinal earned the win, pitching 6 innings with a 2.70 ERA.

York continued the successful series with a 9-7 victory on Saturday. Starting pitcher Jorge Martinez pitched five innings and allowed three home runs. Pitcher Tasker Strobeleventually took over and earned his first win of the season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

York came from behind for the win, entering the bottom of the third inning 3-0. A grand slam from Jacob Rhinesmith put the Revolution ahead 7-5 entering the eighth inning.

Frederick tied the score at 7 following a double from Jimmy Paredes, but a double from Tomo Otosaka sealed the series for the Revolution.

Sunday’s matchup was another nail bitter. York was ahead 2-0 entering the fifth, but Frederick came up with three hits in the inning to put themselves on top. The Revolution earned their series sweep with two runs in the seventh. Giambrone, Drew Mendoza and John Nuñez all doubled in the win.

York will face the Staten Island FerryHawks for a three-game series starting tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. in New York. The Revolution will return to the area June 13 to face their neighbors the Lancaster Barnstormers in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.