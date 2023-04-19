YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — The York Revolution are getting ready for the 2023 Atlantic League season with a new team and a new manager, Rick Forney.

Forney comes to the Revs after 26 years in Winnipeg Goldeneyes organization in the American Association, including 17 seasons as their manager. But he has some ties to the White Rose City that date back three decades.

“One of my best friends went to York College so we would come up occasionally on the weekends to spend some time with him and find out what some of the local establishments are like, but it’s been a long time since I’ve been here,” said Forney.

A native of Annapolis, Maryland, the chance to finally coach of the east coast was the perfect opportunity to Forney, who has won three American Association championships with Winnipeg.

“I was at a point in my career that if I wanted to keep doing this, I wanted to get myself a little closer to home,” said Forney. “Things worked out.”

Forney brings a championship caliber mentality into the Revolution dugout, posting 13 winning seasons (887-753 overall record) with the Goldeneyes and ten playoff appearances. The 51-year-old has plenty more baseball in his future and he can’t wait to build York into a winning program for years to come.

“This is a good place for me to be and I would like nothing more than to end (my career) here in York,” said Forney. “I’m in a really good place, enjoying myself immensely and making some new friends around town… hopefully this is going to be a long-term home for me.”