YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Nellie Rodriguez has 59 total home runs from his tenure with the York Revolution and is tied for the fourth most scored in the team’s history.

The New York City native first played for York in 2021, where he knocked 25 homers out of the park. Rodriguez joined the Revolution again in 2022 where he blasted 26 home runs. This season, the first baseman has had eight home run hits, placing him among the greats in York’s record books.

The 29-year-old is tied with Chris Nowak who played for York in 2011 and 2012. Rodriguez is eight home runs away from overtaking the third-place spot which is currently held by Andres Perez with 66 homers. Perez spent 2012-2016 with the Revolution, minus the 2014 season.

Rodriguez reached 1000 career hits in York’s matchup yesterday with the Long Island Ducks.