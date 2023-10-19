YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution announced their 2024 season schedule on Thursday, which features 126 games.

“We’ve been excited for the 2024 season since our last season ended,” said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. “Given our terrific 2023 attendance, the accomplishments of our new manager and new team, and the ever-present passion of baseball fans here in York, we are very happy to have our 2024 dates set and to further our plans for another great season of York Revolution baseball.”

The Revolution’s schedule is split with 63 home games at WellSpan Park and 63 on the road. They will face nine opponents across the year, meeting with the new Atlantic League North Division team of Hagerstown, Maryland 25 times, the most of any division rival.

York will play the reigning Atlantic League Champions and neighbors the Lancaster Barnstormers 18 times, Staten Island 20 times, Southern Maryland 12, Charleston 9, and High Point, Gastonia and Lexington 6 times.

The Revolution will have 11 weekend games at WellSpan Park. They will play 11 Saturday games at home, 11 Sunday games, 11 Friday games, 10 Thursdays, 9 Wednesdays and 9 Tuesdays.

The season will begin on Thursday, April 25 at the Revolution take on the Hagerstown Flying Box Cars in York. The regular season will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 17 also against Hagerstown at home.

The full 2024 Revolution schedule can be found here.