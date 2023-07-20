YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution announced today that the WellSpan Park field was vandalized earlier this month.

“We absolutely had and will have again the best field in all of the Atlantic League,” said the Director of Marketing and Communications for the York Revolution Doug Eppler.

According to Eppler, an unknown substance was poured onto the field. However, it took a while for the substance to take effect. The team is currently estimating that the vandalism occurred between July 1 and July 5.

“I think people who were here when we had a packed park for our July 4th celebration, will be particularly stunned by this because on that day the field was immaculate,” Eppler said. “But within a few days of that game, these brown swaths of grass started appearing everywhere.”

The York Revolution’s groundskeeper Chris Carbaugh has already started work to repair the field. Carbaugh is looking into reseeding and replacing portions of sod. In all, the team is estimating it will cost in the tens of thousands of dollars to repair, at least.

“It’s not just an aesthetic thing,” Eppler said. “We want to make sure that Atlantic League players are safe while they’re on the field [and] we also need to make sure that the little leaguers who use the field can do so safely.”

Eppler said that the ballpark and field are not just a place for the Revolution to play but are a community resource. The field is used for youth baseball events, fundraisers, and college events and was used during COVID as a place for people to safely gather.

Because WellSpan Park is a staple in the York community, although York management takes measures to secure the park, they didn’t have drastic security measures in place. Eppler said that they never felt the need to do so.

“We’ve had minor incidents in the past where probably some neighborhood children have climbed the fence and come in and had their brand of fun in the ballpark and done some minor things, but nothing nearly to this extent,” Eppler said. “This is the most devastating act of destruction that we’ve ever suffered here at the ballpark.”

Eppler said that is all going to change now, and the team will have to take further steps to secure the park. Ironically, Eppler said they had just purchased additional security cameras which have yet to arrive.

Now, it’s a few weeks too late, unfortunately.

Eppler and the team are also concerned about the long-term effects that the unknown substance that was poured on the grass might have not just on the field, but the surrounding areas of WellSpan Park.

The field drains into Codorus Creek whenever it rains and with the recent amount of rainfall in the area it could mean that whatever was on the field is also in the creek.

That is one of the reasons the York Revolution are desperate to discover what was put on the grass. The team is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that might lead to identifying and arresting the person responsible for the vandalism.

“We’re very much hoping that somebody else values the ballpark as much as we do and is willing to help us out and come forward and share information they know that can bring whoever did this to justice,” Eppler said.

WellSpan Park hosted its first regular season baseball game on June 16, 2007, and has been home to the York Revolution ever since. Now, the field has been damaged and will require lots of effort, time, and money to repair. The act has scarred York.

“This really is going to affect the community for a long time,” Eppler said.

The York Revolution’s next game is tomorrow at home against their neighbors the Lancaster Barnstormers. Fans in attendance will be able to see firsthand the damage that has been done to WellSpan Park’s field.