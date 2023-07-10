YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The series between the York Revolution and the Lexington Counter Clocks ended in a 1-1 tie following rain postponing Sunday’s scheduled matchup.

To open the series Friday, Lexington posted a four-run first inning, which York followed up immediately with two runs. In the third inning, the Revolution tied things up at four a piece.

York took the lead for the first time in the sixth inning, going ahead 6-4. They were able to hold Lexington off completely after their opening inning until the eighth inning. The Revolution posted two runs in the final inning to edge out the 7-6 victory.

Denson Hull took the loss on the mound, moving him to a tough 1-5 record. Richard Urena hit a homer for two runs in the sixth inning for his fifth of the season in the effort.

On Saturday, York came back for a 10-7 victory. It was a full-team effort, with Tomo Otosaka leading with three RBI and Trent Giambrone following with two RBI. Giambrone had hits twice with two outs on the board for York.

Tom Sutera got the win, pitching five innings for a 7.35 ERA.

Yesterday’s game was postponed because of inclement weather and will be made up in Lexington at a later date that has not been announced.

The York Revolution are tied for first in the North Division of the Atlantic League with the Long Island Ducks. They have a 37-26 record heading into their next series which starts July 11 and runs through the July 13 against the newly-named Spire City GhostHounds at home.