YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution are one win away from clinching a first half playoff berth following their sweep of the Charleston Dirty Birds.

If the Revolution defeat the Lexington Counter Clocks tonight in York, they will be headed to the playoffs. If they lose and the Long Island Ducks drop their game against Southern Maryland tonight, they will still clinch the playoffs.

On Tuesday in the first game of the series against Charleston, York dominated 14-4. Trent Giambrone and Nellie Rodríguez both hit home runs to open the series. Charleston tied York at 4-4 in the top of the fifth inning, but the Revolution responded with six runs to claim their lead back. They held the Dirty Birds scoreless the remainder of the game.

Charleston rebounded and put up a fight on Wednesday. With four runs in the top of the seventh inning, following a big York six-run inning, they tied the game and forced an extra inning. York scored the game winning run in the bottom of the tenth.

Tomo Otosaka singled on a ground ball to Juan Carlo Perez, scoring Try Matin to seal the York victory.

With a 5-4 win yesterday, the Revolution completed the sweep. Had the Lancaster Barnstormers won their game, York would have clinched the playoffs. The Revolution have a chance to remedy the situation tonight, however.

Nick Raquet was the hero on the mound in yesterday’s game, giving the Pennsylvania native a 7-5 record. Jhon Nunez and Trey Martin each homered in the win.

Tonight’s potentially playoff clinching game against the Counter Clocks in York is set to start at 6:30 p.m.