YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Local rivals Lancaster Barnstormers and York Revolution squared off in York for a three-game matchup from Tuesday to Thursday, resulting in a series sweep for the Revolution.

The first matchup was a close one, with the Revolution (26-16) earning the win by one run 7-6. Their three-run seventh inning gave them the edge that the Barnstormers (16-23) were not able to overcome.

Troy Stokes Jr. homered on a fly ball to left-center field in the effort for a single-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, scoring Drew Mendoza. The home run was Stokes’s fourth of the year. Pitcher J.T. Hintzen earned his third win of the season, evening his record at 3-3.

York continued to dominate the series in Wednesday’s meeting, downing Lancaster 10-4. Nick Raquet sealed the win on the mound for his fifth win of the season. The former Nationals prospect pitched for seven innings, striking out three batters and finishing with a 3.38 ERA.

Lancaster seemed to put up a fight when they took the 2-0 lead from York in the second, going up 3-2, but the Barnstormers couldn’t get on the board after the third inning.

Mendoza homered for the second night in a row to open the game, scoring Trey Martin in the hit and giving York the early lead. It was a big night for home runs for the Revolution, with Ryan January, Richard Urena and Nellie Rodriguez all blasting it out of the park.

The final game last night was tamer ending in a 5-3 victory for York, but the Revolution still homered in the effort. Urena knocked another one out of the park on a line drive to center field. The Revolution were able to hold off the Barnstormers until the top of the seventh when Andretty Cordero went out on a sacrifice fly, allowing Jack Conley to score. Lancaster hit two more in but were unable to surmount the Revolutions lead.

Carlos Espinal executed his third victorious pitching performance of the season in the win, striking out five Barnstormers and posting a 3.00 ERA over five innings.

The Lancaster Barnstormers start their next series today against the Charleston Dirty Birds, who they will play for three away games. The York Revolution begin their matchup against the Long Island Ducks, away as well, who they will compete with until June 18.

The York Revolution hold the top spot in the North Division of the Atlantic League and are riding a four-game winning streak following the sweep. The Lancaster Barnstormers are fourth in the division.