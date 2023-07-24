YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Atlantic League neighbors the York Revolution and the Lancaster Barnstormers squared off in a three-game series over the weekend, resulting in a Revolution sweep.

York improved to 9-3 with the victories, further solidifying their current first-place standing in the North Division and pushing the Lancaster Barnstormers into second place with a 9-5 record.

The Revolution took Friday’s game 7-2 to start the series off strong. Troy Stokes Jr. homered on a fly ball in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2. York continued to put runs on the board while holding off Lancaster completely for the remainder of the game.

Carlos Espinal earned the win on the mound for York, moving him to 6-2. Espinal pitched for six innings with a 3.57 ERA. The Barnstormers Dominic DiSabatino dropped to 3-6 in his team’s loss.

The Revolution secured the series victory on Saturday with a 12-7 win. Lancaster tied York in the top of the seventh inning at 6-6. York answered with a run in the bottom to take back the lead 7-6. The Barnstormers again tied it at 7-7 with a single run in the top of the eight.

York put up a five-run inning in the bottom of the eight and denied Lancaster any runs in the top of the ninth to earn the win.

Stokes Jr. got his second home run in two nights in the win and Drew Mendoza and Trent Giambrone each hit homers as well. Zach Neff got his first win of the season on the mound for York in the victory.

The Revolution pulled off the sweep in another 12-7 win on Sunday. Lancaster started out hot with a five-run first inning, but York closed the gap to a one-run difference heading into the third.

The Revolution took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth inning with a four-run showing.

Stokes Jr. earned his third homerun in three nights in the series sweeping game for his 14th of the season. Jacob Rhinesmith and Ryan January each hit homers as well.

J.T. Hintzen got his seventh victory on the hill for York, moving to 7-3 for the season.

The Lancaster Barnstormers take on the High Point Rockers for a three-game away series in North Carolina starting tomorrow. The York Revolution play the Spire City Ghost Hounds next for a three-game series at home from Aug. 4 – Aug. 6.