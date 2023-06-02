YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution are sitting at the top of the North Division in the Atlantic League with an 18-13 record following their sweep of the Long Island Ducks, which culminated in a showing of six home runs in Thursday’s game.

The Revolution is now on a five-game win streak heading into their series against Frederick starting tonight at 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park.

York took the first game 7-2 on Tuesday, followed it up with an 8-7 win Wednesday, and capped off the matchup with a dominating 18-3 home run show last night.

The bats were electric for the Revolution, with four players knocking it out of the park for homers six times. Alejandro Rivero and Richard Urena blasted two out of the park and Jacob Rhinesmith and Drew Mendoza each hit a home run as well.

Nick Raquet pitched eight innings for York, earning the Boalsburg, Pennsylvania native his fourth win of the season. Raquet is 4-2 so far this season. Raquet struck out three and walked none in the victory.

Raquet currently has a 1.96 ERA for the third lowest in the Atlantic League and has the second most strikeouts with 40, just one behind the league leader.

York put up ten of its 18 runs in the third inning with three of the homers coming in this stretch of play. York didn’t get its first run until the fifth inning, when they were already down 12-0.

Joe Iorio was credited the loss for Long Island, giving him a 2-4 record.

York starts a four-game series against the Frederick Baseball Club (11-20) tonight at 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park.