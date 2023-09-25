YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution are celebrating not only a successful season on the field, but in the stands as well.

The Revolution entered a new era this season, welcoming first-year manager Rick Forney as the leader of the team. Under his guidance, the Revolution finished just shy of the Atlantic League playoffs, finishing second in the North Division for the second half of the season.

The Revolution concluded the season with a collective 71-54 record, good for the second-highest winning percentage in team history.

However, the victories didn’t come just on the diamond. York was able to drive more fans into WellSpan Park. Significantly more.

The York Revolution’s attendance is up almost 25% from previous years, according to the team.

These fans along with the Revolution were able to raise over $100,000 for the community of York.