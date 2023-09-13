YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York Revolution’s Nellie Rodriguez hit a home run against the High Point Rockers in last night’s 11-6 win to creep higher in the Revolution’s home run career record book.

With Rodriguez’s most recent homer, he now has 75 with the Revolution, putting him in second on the team’s All-Time Home Run list.

Rodriguez tied for fourth when he reached 59 homers in June. Now, Rodriguez has claimed the second-place spot, passing Kelly Mesa in third who had 74 home runs with York.

The New York City native first played for York in 2021, where he knocked 25 homers out of the park. Rodriguez joined the Revolution again in 2022 where he blasted 26 home runs.

Rodriguez will have to hit 32 more home runs with York to tie the former Revolution player who holds the top spot. Telvin Nash has the most home runs ever hit for York with 107.

The York Revolution faces High Point again tonight at 6:30 p.m. at home. The Revolution are 31-27 and sit at third in the North Division of the Atlantic League for the second half of the season as the playoffs draw closer.