YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York Revolution’s starting pitcher Nick Raquet was announced as the Atlantic League’s Co-Pitcher of the Year on Friday.

“He had a remarkable season,” said Revs manager Rick Forney. “He’s still young enough, he has arm speed, he was the best pitcher in MLB Partner League baseball, the best pitcher in this league for sure, by far the best left-handed pitcher in Partner League ball.”

Raquet finished third in the league in strikeouts with 133, which was the third highest in one season in Revolution history. Raquet became just the second pitcher in York’s history to have four games where he put up 10 strikeouts.

The Boalsburg, Pennsylvania native had 13 wins, which tied him for the second most in the league and tied him for the fourth most in one season in Revolution history.

Raquet closed out the season with a 3.71 ERA and was the only pitcher in the league to rank in the top four for ERA, wins, strikeouts and innings. For his effort, Raquet was also chosen as York’s Pitcher of the Year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 27-year-old was a third-round pick of the Washington Nationals from the College of William and Mary in 2017.

Raquet is the first ever York Revolution player to earn the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year award.