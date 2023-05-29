CHARLESTON, Wv. (WHTM) – The York Revolution (15-13) entered the ninth inning against the Charleston Dirty Birds (7-19) down 5-1 and they clawed their way back for the 7-5 victory.

York lit up the scoreboard with six runs in the ninth for a last-dash successful effort to win the game.

Nellie Rodriguez singled on a line drive to score Trent Giambrone and Tomo Otosaka and tie the game at five.

Drew Mendoza followed the key play with a single from a ground ball to score two more runs and secure a Revolution victory.

J.T. Hintzen earned the win on the hill for York, pitching two innings with an ERA of 8.10 and allowing just one run. This is Hintzen’s second win of the season giving him a 2-3 record.

Jorge Martinez started for the Revolution but was substituted after pitching for five innings, allowing five hits for four runs.

Pitcher Ricardo Gomez was credited with the loss for Charleston, making him 0-1. Ricardo allowed six of the seven runs that sealed the comeback win for the Dirty Birds.

Five players had RBIs in the 7-5 effort, including Jacob Rhinesmith, Tomo Otosaka, Mendoza, Rodriguez and Giambrone.

The Revolution are now third in the North Division of the Atlantic League.

York returns home tomorrow to start a six-game series against the Long Island Ducks who sit at the top of the North Division with a 17-11 record.